Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Shares Hilarious "NFT Poster"

These days, NFTs are becoming more and more popular as well as controversial, and the "non-fungible tokens" are a big hit with celebrities. Not everyone is a fan of NFTs and there have been a lot of jokes made about them online. Based on Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi's recent Instagram post, he's not getting into the trend any time soon. Waititi posted a hilarious "NFT poster" in honor of Thor 4's release.

"New Thor NFT poster just dropped. All profits go to making another poster. #thorloveandthunder only in cinemas (and on a burnt DVD I'm selling out the back of Ralphs on sunset)," Waititi joked. You can check out the "art" below:

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres this weekend, and it's been met with mixed reviews. The MCU film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68% critics score after 311 reviews and an 81% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "electrifying and erratic." Some fans are saying the movie is too short and doesn't give some of the characters time to breathe, so there is already an Internet campaign calling for a director's cut. However, Waititi recently spoke with NME and revealed he's not a fan of the idea.

"I've been thinking about director's cuts. I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good, at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it," Waititi explained.

He added, "I'd say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there. There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them!"

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.