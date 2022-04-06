Kevin Smith’s KillRoy Was Here Will Become First Film in History Released as NFT

Kevin Smith has a new project in the works, and it’s going to be different from anything the director has done in the past. In fact, it’ll be the first of its kind. Last month, Smith said he planned to sell his upcoming horror anthology film, Killroy Was Here, as an NFT. According to a new report from Deadline, Smith has officially partnered with Secret Network’s Legendao to launch NFTs of the movie, which will mark the first in history released in this format.

Smith is directing the script written by him and Andy McElfresh, and it’s described as a “throwback anthology horror pic featuring a creature that kills evil adults at the behest of victimized kids.” The movie along with exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and a commentary track will be launched as a 5,555-piece generative art NFT collection on Secret Network’s primary NFT minting platform, Legendao, which will collaborate with Semkhor and Curio, the premier NFT platform for entertainment brands.

“When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie. But more importantly, the specific version of KillRoy you get is YOUR KillRoy to do with whatever you want: Make your own movie, turn it into a cartoon, license him for lunchboxes!” Smith explained. “We started the story, now YOU get to continue it with your very own version of our titular character! And along with a brand new chapter I’ll shoot next year, the shorts and animation that the KillRoy NFT owners create with their own KillRoy‘s will make up the bulk of our sequel anthology. The KillRoy NFT offers an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist!”

“KILLROY IS COMING,” Smith added on Twitter. “KillRoy Was Here will be the first-ever film minted as an NFT! And we want YOU to help us make the sequel with your very own KillRoy! Many thanks to our partners at @SecretNetwork and @LegendaoNFT and @CurioNFT” You can check out the tweet below:

Previously, Smith also announced the launch of Jay and Silent Bob’s Crypto Studio, an NFT gallery that will showcase and sell art surrounding his and Jason Mewes’ iconic characters. Curated by Smith and his crew, the gallery will deal in “Smokin’ Tokens”, which will feature 3D art from different Jay and Silent Bob movies on a monthly basis. The tokens will be available in green, orange, yellow, or purple, and three Platinum Token packs come with all four colors of the Smokin’ Token. There will even be an exclusive Platinum Token, which grants the bearer a “Crypto Cameo” in the upcoming Clerks III.

