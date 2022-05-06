Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Shows Off Badass Neck “Tattoo”

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia and will see the return of many franchise favorites including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. The movie will also feature some Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, including Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket). Not too long after he returned home from filming, Bautista took to Instagram to show off his newest tattoo. Turns out, he's not the only person involved with Thor: Love and Thunder who is sporting new ink.... Well, sort of! Returning director Taika Waititi recently got a fake neck tattoo, and it looks pretty awesome.

"Pro-tip: Get a fake tattoo on your neck and instantly turn into a tough male photographer barista hairdresser from Los Angeles," Waititi joked. You can check out the photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi)

Many celebrities commented on the post with some delightful reactions. "One americano, please. Hold the fade," the Russo Brothers wrote. "That daisy shirt... it’s all about that shirt🔥," Charlize Theron added. "Story of my life," Jaimie Alexander joked. "Oh my god I thought it was real," Sharon Stone added. "Purple Rain @taikawaititi...we are in Australia... Sammy [Rockwell] and I wanna stalk you! And your neck tattoo," Leslie Bibb added. (We hope that get-together happens!)

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year... It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.