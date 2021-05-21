Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Shows Off Epic New Medusa Tattoo

✖

There's a lot to look forward to from wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista, including Thor: Love and Thunder, which the actor recently finished filming in Australia. The man known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an array of tattoos and it looks like he just added to the collection. Bautista took to Instagram this week to show off this latest ink, which is a giant Medusa head on his stomach. Interestingly, the actor's post comes the same week that people on Twitter were calling for a Medusa movie.

"There’s a new lady in my life. #Medusa," Bautista wrote. You can check out the tattoo artist here and view the tattoo of the Greek legend in the Instagram post below:

"Dave Bautista takes the craft seriously. He's grounded in real emotion & not showy. The difference between Dave & many wrestler-actors is when you look in his eyes on set he’s in the place he’s supposed to be, not thinking about what he’s going to do next," Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently tweeted.

Bautista has more than just Marvel projects for fans to look forward to. The actor is a part of the star-studded Dune cast, playing Glossu "Beat" Rabban in the upcoming movie. He will be joined by many big names, including Marvel's Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, and David Dastmalchian. Bautista will also soon be starring in Zack Snyder's new zombie movie, Army of the Dead.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder recently told Entertainment Weekly when speaking about Army of the Dead. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Dune is scheduled to hit theatres and HBO Max on October 1st, Army of the Dead is currently scheduled to be released on May 21st, Thor: Love & Thunder is set for February 11, 2022, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be released sometime in 2023.