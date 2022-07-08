How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Thor: Love and Thunder Have?

Nearly five years after Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters, its highly anticipated follow-up is finally making its way to the big screen. Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth have reunited for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the solo Thor series for Marvel Studios. Love and Thunder arrived in theaters on Thursday night and looks to be another box office juggernaut for Marvel and Disney, and of course a trip out to the movies will come with a little extra time commitment from fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its post-credits scenes and Thor: Love and Thunder certainly keeps the trend going.

There will be plenty of fans wondering just how long they have to stick around after Thor: Love and Thunder comes to a close. We're not going to be spoiling the credits sequences in this article, but we will confirm that there are two you need to wait around for. The first scene will happen in the middle of the credits, which is pretty standard for Marvel, and the other will arrive once all the credits have rolled.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees Hemsworth return alongside fellow Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson. Natalie Portman will also stars in the film, reprising her role as Jane Foster from the first two Thor films. This time around, however, she'll be taking on the mantle of the Mighty Thor.

This movie is packed with quite a lot of adventure, so much so that entire planets needed to be removed from the final cut, according to Portman.

The joy and the sorrow of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much brilliance and so much material that the movie could be like an infinite number of things," Portman told Collider during a recent interview. "And it like inevitably means that incredible, hilarious, moving comedy and drama ends up not there. So, there's a lot. I mean, there's full planets that are not there anymore."

"I pray that it'll end up in like a DVD extra somewhere or that it comes out somewhere," Portman later said of the deleted content. "Because I mean, yeah, it's pretty remarkable stuff."

Are you excited to check out Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments!