Jeff Goldblum Spotted With Thor: Love and Thunder Director and Chris Hemsworth in Australia

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia, with the recent sighting of star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi with Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum igniting theories that Grandmaster could be making his return in the upcoming sequel. While it's totally likely that the trio's reunion has nothing to do with the upcoming Thor sequel, the fact that Goldblum was previously working on Jurassic World: Dominion in London in recent months would make the idea of a trek out to Australia for any sort of vacation seem somewhat unlikely, given the strict travel guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Marvel fans last saw Grandmaster in a post-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok, with fans questioning in the years since if the character survived that adventure. As far as any direct insight from the actor himself, he's played coy about such an opportunity.

“Hey, we’re talking about it, in fact. You know, I hope so. I love Taika Waititi, he’s a great director and a friend of mine, so I hope so,” Goldblum shared with BuzzFeed back in 2019 about a possible return.

While a live-action return is yet to be confirmed, Goldblum did point out that his time as the character hasn't come to an end, with Grandmaster set to appear in the animated What If...? series.

“But I played the part again a couple of days ago,” the actor expressed. “I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ called What If…?”

Whether or not Goldblum is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can likely expect to see him reunite with Waititi at some point, with the actor teasing last year that they could be working together again sooner rather than later.

"I'm a fan of it! I'm a fan, of course, of Taika Waititi. I adore him, always did before I even worked with him, and maybe we'll do something again together," Goldblum joked to Insider. "We've talked about doing something else that has to be secret right now but I would do anything with him, sure."

Stay tuned for details on Thor: Love and Thunder before it hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

