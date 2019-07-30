Could Lady Sif Be Appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Before long at all, Thor: Love and Thunder will storm into theatres. The first solo franchise at Marvel Studios to receive a fourth film, fans will likely be asking one simply in the lead-up to the film — where’s Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander)? Since appearing in the first two Thor films and a couple of appearances on Agents of SHIELD, Lady Sif has been mysteriously absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Alexander works on Blindspot. If the actor gets her way, however, she could be appearing in Love and Thunder after all.

Earlier today, Alexander retweeted a news article asking who was going to end up being Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) significant other in the film and Alexander wasn’t afraid to volunteer Lady Sif.

Videos by ComicBook.com

>raises handhttps://t.co/d2kKkUUYWP — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) July 30, 2019

Conveniently enough, the stars have aligned that’d seem to allow Alexander to return to the silver screen. Earlier this year, NBC renewed Blindspot for a fifth and final season, which will wrap up long before Thor: Love and Thunder begins production. In an AMA on Reddit last month, Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso expressed interest in bringing the character back to theaters at one point or another.

“Never say never,” Alonso revealed. “We love Sif the character as we do our actress, Jaimie Alexander.”

Many have speculated Sif could end up appearing in the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki series on Disney+ when it rolls out in a few years. At one point, there were even rumors suggesting she would end up getting her own series on the Disney-owned streaming platform. The actor had previously revealed she was asked to be in Thor: Ragnarok, but wasn’t able to shoot a scene because of her commitments on Blindspot.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” Alexander told Yahoo. “So there was a conflict there.”

“I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing,” Alexander said. “They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.”

What other surprises do think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Thor: Love and Thunder wraps up Marvel’s Phase 4 on November 5, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder.