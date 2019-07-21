Marvel Fans React to Thor: Love and Thunder Announcement

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel had no shortage of interesting reveals and surprises, including the first official details about the upcoming fourth Thor movie. After it was revealed earlier last week that Taika Waititi would be returning to write and direct the project, the film was given an official title and logo – Thor: Love and Thunder.

The new film will see the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), as well as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becoming the female version of Thor. The film will also see Valkyrie searching the cosmos for a new queen that can rule alongside her in New Asgard.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Those first details – and the epically retro new logo – have certainly become a hit with Marvel fans, who have quite a lot of responses to the news. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

Excited

Ofc this will be a blast ⚡⚡ https://t.co/nRSrUzg7Dq — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 21, 2019

It’s Pretty Great

The only thing I care about is how fucking rad this logo is https://t.co/Bh4269fndr — ★VICKY V: THE WAND OF GAMELON★ (@MugenTalks) July 21, 2019

Same

I’m all for this movie just on the title. https://t.co/ohc44gQx1H — Clint Domingue (@clintdomingue) July 21, 2019

We Feel You

ever wanna marry a logo? https://t.co/Eas7Y0Yyyp — Steve Stark (@sstarkm) July 21, 2019

Hyped

this title treatment is out of control incredible



the fonts! the colors! ahhhhhh https://t.co/4BB5yGCZhJ — Brendon Chung (@BlendoGames) July 21, 2019

Same

I’M GONNA MCFREAKIN LOSE IT https://t.co/3914X1jkIH — Palmer Haasch (@haasch_palmer) July 21, 2019

Please?!

Plot Twist