Marvel Fans React to Thor: Love and Thunder Announcement

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel had no shortage of interesting reveals and surprises, including the first official details about the upcoming fourth Thor movie. After it was revealed earlier last week that Taika Waititi would be returning to write and direct the project, the film was given an official title and logo – Thor: Love and Thunder.
The new film will see the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), as well as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becoming the female version of Thor. The film will also see Valkyrie searching the cosmos for a new queen that can rule alongside her in New Asgard.
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
Those first details – and the epically retro new logo – have certainly become a hit with Marvel fans, who have quite a lot of responses to the news. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.
Excited
Ofc this will be a blast ⚡⚡ https://t.co/nRSrUzg7Dq— Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 21, 2019
It’s Pretty Great
The only thing I care about is how fucking rad this logo is https://t.co/Bh4269fndr— ★VICKY V: THE WAND OF GAMELON★ (@MugenTalks) July 21, 2019
Same
I’m all for this movie just on the title. https://t.co/ohc44gQx1H— Clint Domingue (@clintdomingue) July 21, 2019
We Feel You
ever wanna marry a logo? https://t.co/Eas7Y0Yyyp— Steve Stark (@sstarkm) July 21, 2019
Hyped
this title treatment is out of control incredible— Brendon Chung (@BlendoGames) July 21, 2019
the fonts! the colors! ahhhhhh https://t.co/4BB5yGCZhJ
Same
I’M GONNA MCFREAKIN LOSE IT https://t.co/3914X1jkIH— Palmer Haasch (@haasch_palmer) July 21, 2019
Please?!
hi @TaikaWaititi i’m begging you to put this in #thorloveandthunder pic.twitter.com/wtSVRKmMha— meg (@spidervalkyrie) July 21, 2019
Plot Twist
Bet NoobMaster69 returns as the villain. https://t.co/qwX6OXmexT— DosmRider (@CaptainDosm) July 21, 2019