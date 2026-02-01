The MCU Just Ripped Off A Classic Simpsons Episode, 32 Years On

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t been as successful with television as it has with films, largely due to the oversaturation of content released during the streaming wars. However, there have been some big highlights in the lineup of MCU Disney+ series, with WandaVision and Loki being two of the biggest highlights. Now Marvel Studios has released Wonder Man, a new “Marvel Spotlight” miniseries that’s different than anything the MCU has attempted before. The journey of actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and former star-turned-terrorist Trevor Slatterly (Ben Kingsley) is as funny as it is endearing, but one episode definitely delves into the darker side of fame in a way onlyThe Simpsons has before.

Wonder Man Episode 4, “Doorman”, is a flashback story about DeMarr Davis (Byron Bowers), a nightclub doorman who gains a superpower from some strange toxic waste dumped by the Roxxon Corporation. Davis uses his power (to create phasing portals inside of his own abdomen) to save a group of nightclub patrons (including Frozen actor Josh Gad) from burning up in a fire. Gad helps DeMarr get a chance at stardom, first as a celebrity bodyguard, then a major film role, and offscreen persona as “Doorman,” a superpowered celebrity with a signature catchphrase (“Ding Dong!”) that quickly goes viral.

However, the old Hollywood adage that “What goes up, must come down” proves true: the “Doorman” gag wears off eventually, and the Internet turns against DeMarr, calling him a one-note hack whose fifteen minutes of fame need to come to an end. The backlash takes its toll: DeMarr begins numbing with alcohol and drugs, which eventually leads to an on-set mistake that leaves Josh Gad stranded in a dark dimension hellscape. DeMarr ends his run disgraced and locked down by the government, with the “Doorman Clause” being established to discourage enhanced individuals from participating in film productions.

Wonder Man Just Did A Riff On The Simpons Episode “Bart Gets Famous”

On February 3, 1994, The Simpsons aired Season 5, Episode 12, “Bart Gets Famous”. The episode was a deeply biting commentary on the nature of celebrity, in which Bart Simpson accidentally wrecks the set of his TV idol, Krusty the Clown, during a taping of the show. Bart blurts out the phrase “I didn’t do it!” when caught red-handed on camera, and the saying unexpectedly makes the crowd go wild. Bart becomes an overnight celebrity, but everywhere he goes, all anyone wants to hear from him is the catchphrase, “I didn’t do it.” The young boy goes from the highs of fame to the depressed lows of being a hollow caricature, but eventually is brought around to seeing the value in being an entertainer and bringing joy to the masses, however silly the means. Unfortunately, by the time Bart is recharged and ready to make a genuine second effort, public interest has moved on, and his catchphrase is deemed to be worn out. Bart’s career in showbiz ends as swiftly as it began, with only some cheap merchandise around to remind the world of his time as a celebrity.

The Simpsons obviously takes a more lighthearted approach than Wonder Man, but both shows ultimately convey the same point: What makes a person famous isn’t always something substantive; however, that hollow talent also makes for a precarious place in the industry. It’s hard not to think that “Bart Gets Famous” had some influence on Wonder Man’s “Doorman” episode, if only by laying out a blueprint for how to address the ups and downs of being famous in a 30-minute sitcom format. DeMarr’s “Ding Dong!” catchphrase (not to mention the inclusion of Josh Gad) makes it almost seem like a purposeful ode to The Simpsons, from a creative team that likely reveres it.

The biggest punchline is that both The Simpsons and Wonder Man are streaming on Disney+.