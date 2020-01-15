Thor: Love and Thunder Director Confirms Filming Will Begin in August

Thor fans better get ready because Thor: Love and Thunder has locked down a production start date. According to filmmaker and general all-around icon Taika Waititi (via TheWrap), the much-anticipated will begin filming in August. “I’ve just finished shooting this film, a sports film [Next Goal Wins] with Michael Fassbender. In August, I start shooting another Thor film,” Waititi tells the magazine.

This is the first confirmation of when Love and Thunder will begin filming, falling in line with previous reports suggesting it’d kick off sometime this summer. The movie will serve as Taika Waititi’s second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and outing he suggests will be even bolder than what he did on Thor: Ragnarok.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Love and Thunder is also set to feature the return of Natalie Portman to the MCU. Though she had cameos in Avengers: Endgame, those scenes were reused from Thor: The Dark World. Waititi had previously said the movie will take inspiration from bits and pieces of Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor run.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to do a complete lift of that whole storyline. These things change through the shoot and even when we’re editing sometimes,” he told Variety. “Like, ‘Let’s get rid of that storyline where she’s got breast cancer. We’ll change it to something else, or maybe she’s fine.’”

Waititi’s most recent film in Jojo Rabbit earned seven nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Waititi himself is nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

