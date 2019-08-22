Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Has Perfect Response to Brie Larson’s Mjolnir Photo

After over twenty films throughout the last decade, the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appear to be much like a family. The camaraderie between the actors is evident both on the press tour and on social media, constantly sending fans into a frenzy with their interactions.

The latest moment came between the two heirs apparent of Marvel Studios‘ future, with Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson and Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman sharing a humorous moment on Instagram. It all happened because of Larson posing with Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, causing Portman to make a playful comment on the social media platform.

Larson’s next appearance as Captain Marvel has not yet been confirmed, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made it clear that the sequel to their billion dollar-grossing film was on their list of priorities.

Larson, to her credit, has publicly talked about challenging Marvel to champion diversity both on the screen and behind the scenes, and it’s taking one more step with Portman taking over the role of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I don’t think we think about that all the time as kids. I think we accept what we have, but to see this new generation of boys and girls, or kids who don’t identify as either, being able to see this on screen and to not know anything different is really exciting,” Larson explained to Variety.

“I’m happy to be on the forefront of the normalization of this type of content and to prove once again that representation matters. Diverse storytelling matters, the female experience matters, and these are markers,” Larson said. “So it’s something I’ve always known and I think a lot of people always knew, but this is just normalizing.”

Portman’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a major turn for the franchise, as both Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are also reprising their roles from Thor: Ragnarok. Feige spoke with CNN about Portman’s return, explaining why it’s so important to the story director Taika Waititi wanted to tell.

“We love the story — it’s one of the best comic runs recently,” Feige said. “[Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to premiere on November 5, 2021.