Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Shares Warriors Costume Throwback

Today is Father’s Day in New Zealand, which means our favorite New Zealander, Taika Waititi, has posted an epic throwback photo of himself as a teen. The creative best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and playing Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe decided to honor his mom this Father’s Day, and did so by posting a photo of himself in a hilarious makeshift costume as a character from The Warriors, the cult classic film from 1979.

“Happy Father’s Day, Mum! #BestDadEver. This was taken when I accompanied my mum to a school dance as a member of the baseball gang from The Warriors. I have since watched The Warriors. 😳,” Waititi wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly enjoying his costume attempt:

“🙌,” Game of Thrones star, @alfieeallen, replied.

“Tough day at paint balling for the young Taika,” Lord of the Rings actor, @dom_monaghan_ joked.

“Awwww 😘😘😘😘😘😹,” comedian, @officialkatiecazorla, wrote.

Currently, Waititi is set to return to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. It was also recently revealed that Waititi will be helming Next Goal Wins, which will be based on the documentary of the same name. His next film, Jojo Rabbit, hits theaters on October 18th. In addition to directing the upcoming satire, he’s also portraying Hitler.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.