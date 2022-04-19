Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Has Fans Freaking Out About Thor’s Classic Costume

The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder dropped on Monday and while fans were delighted to finally get a look at the eagerly anticipated fourth Thor film, there were plenty of little details in the trailer that had fans even more excited than they may have expected to be for director Taika Waititi’s follow up to Thor: Ragnarok. One of those details? Thor’s classic costume from the comics that throws it all the way back to artist Jack Kirby’s design for the character from the 1960s. While the appearance of the classic costume is brief in the trailer, fans freaked out getting to see it and took to social media to talk about it.

In the opening of the trailer there is a sequence in which a very young Thor is seen running through what looks a bit like a park with grass and trees and, as he runs, the character passes through different ages and costumes. One of those costumes is that classic Thor look from comics, complete with winged helmet, red cape, chest epaulets, the blue-black color scheme, and even yellow strapped boots and gold belt. Again, the moment is brief, but it looks as though it was lifted directly from the pages of the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Read on for how fans are reacting to Thor’s classic comics look and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8th.

1

Thor wearing the classic comic costume as a teen seems fitting. #ThorLoveandThunder — 〽️att Tucker (@MattBCTucker) April 18, 2022

2

Was NOT expecting to see the classic costume in the trailer!! #ThorLoveAndThunder #Thor pic.twitter.com/9holtcTbzv — Christian Yancey (@ChrisYancey) April 18, 2022

3

https://twitter.com/jelemape08/status/1516075533204746242?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

4

https://twitter.com/BackupTharlo/status/1516175743117455361?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

5

https://twitter.com/Diokintos/status/1516074567177207808?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

6

The Jack Kirby classic Thor costume made me so hooray with the yellow boots and winged helmet . pic.twitter.com/8fFNy31S6D — Victor Herrera (@vicpickmaster) April 18, 2022

7