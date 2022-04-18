Old school is in fashion. Thor journeys into history in the first look at Thor: Love and Thunder, continuing the Marvel trend of suiting characters in their classic comic book costumes. The Marvel Studios sequel from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is an ’80s-styled throwback, complete with retro rad garb for Ravager Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (Waititi), but the trailer throws it back even further — to the 1960s, when writers Stan Lee and Larry Leiber and artist Jack Kirby took a swing at the Norse gods in Journey Into Mystery #83.

The trailer begins with a younger Asgardian god of thunder sprinting through the ages and a quick costume change. With a winged helmet, red cape, chest epaulets, a blue-black color scheme, and a matching yellow belt and strapped boots, it’s the classic Kirby look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not the only comic-accurate look Thor will wear in Love and Thunder: in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Asgardian Avenger gets an armored makeover resembling the magical battle armor he donned for a spell in the comics by Walter Simonson and Sal Buscema. In that run, the thunderer is cursed with brittle bones by Hela and must don blue-yellow armor forged of Asgardian steel and enchanted by the sacred runes of Odin.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is playing only in theaters July 8.