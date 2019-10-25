Thor: Love And Thunder Will Reportedly Film Some Scenes in the United States

As the calendar inches toward 2020, pre-production on Thor: Love and Thunder is starting to ramp up. As the powers that be begin to put schedules and plans together, reports have surfaced the production will be filming some scenes in the United States. First reported by HN Entertainment, it’s unclear if Love and Thunder will be shooting principal photography or reshoots when the production moves stateside. The bulk of photography is expected to take place in Australia after local governments ponied up millions in tax breaks for Disney and Marvel Studios.

Both Love and Thunder and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are expected to take place in and around Sydney; Thor: Ragnarok previously shot the most of its footage in Gold Coast, some 850km north of the Australian hotspot. The news of Love and Thunder filming in Australia first came from Chris Hemsworth himself, making the announcement at a press conference this July.

“It’s an interesting feeling after [Avengers: Endgame] because it was like, where do you go from there?” Hemsworth said at the press conference. “And it’s just about making the right films, and to still be a part of the Marvel and Disney family and to be able to make another film is pretty fantastic.”

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios vice president David Grant spoke with the Sydney Morning Herald about the studio’s return to the Land Down Under. It’s expected both Love and Thunder and Shang-Chi will film at Fox Studios in Sydney.

“[Marvel Studios is] thrilled to be returning to Australia to work with the talented and highly skilled Australian crew, stunt performers and actors, together with the thousands of small businesses across Australia that supply world class equipment, goods, facilities and services to large budget productions,” Grant said.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to bow November 5, 2021.

