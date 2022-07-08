Chris Hemsworth Shows off "Power Couple" Thor and Jane With Thor: Love and Thunder Image

✖

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is showing in theaters around the world, Marvel Studios will soon pivot its team of marketers to focus on Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, that marketing cycle has already begun, as the House of Mouse has released a new high-quality still featuring the eponymous duo getting ready for action. Both Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) can be seen in the photo, and Hemsworth is quite ecstatic.

The superstar shared the photo himself on Monday, cracking a joke about the two "winning" the Met Gala. "Hey all, when's the Met Gala? Asgard's power couple just found the winning look. In cinemas July 8th," Hemsworth shared on Instagram.

Surprisngly little has been revealed as to the plot of the film, though Taika Waititi says the movie is where he's "always wanted it."

"I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," Waititi explained to Empire Magazine. "On paper, it feels kinds of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

In fact, Waititi says that "kissing" ends up being a complete "mindf-ck" for Odinson.

"It's been about eight years," the helmer added in the same piece. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor. I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'"

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

