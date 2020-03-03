Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Teaser Imagines Fiery Destruction

Next year is a massive year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From a highly-anticipated origin story in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to the massive dimension-bending Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 2021 has no shortage of movies on the Marvel front. The year will also include Thor: Love and Thunder, marking the first time a solo franchise from Marvel Studios has received a fourth film. We’ve yet to hear much about the movie as a whole, but that’s not stopping fan artists from speculating what’s going to happen in the flick.

That includes the wildly-popular Instagram fan artist @spideyvegas, who unveiled their gorgeous Thor: Love and Thunder teaser poster piece Monday morning. Featuring Chris Hemsworth’s eponymous character standing atop flaming wreckage of sorts, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) each have massive presences in the piece. If you look closely, you’ll also be able to see Korg (Taika Waititi) and The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) as well.

According to Waititi, who’s also serving as screenwriter and director for the flick, Love and Thunder will be much more bombastic than Thor: Ragnarok, one of the most unique Marvel movies to date.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” the filmmaker previously told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on November 5, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.