Thor’s Epic New Suit Seen in New Love and Thunder Art

Hours after Valkyrie’s new Thor: Love and Thunder look surfaced online, it looks like Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) himself is getting a set of new duds. As the new norm with these major Marvel blockbusters, a round of consumer products offerings usually surfaces months ahead of the film’s premiere. In this case, cutouts of both Thor and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) have surfaced online.

As you might expect, Thor’s new suit is perfectly fit for an Asgardian. While the character usually wears a grey suit with red and black colors, this new suit is blue and gold with a red cape. Also gone are the days of the “Bro” Thor body, as the god’s chiseled form has returned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See Thor’s new look for yourself below.

🎨 Artes promocionais oficias de 'Thor: Amor E Trovão' : pic.twitter.com/VkuCFiVklc — Multiverso Marvel (@multiversombr) January 3, 2022

Longtime Marvel Studios artist Andy Park once said fans will be surprised at just how colorful of a movie Love and Thunder really is.

“There’s a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected,” Park told ScreenRant earlier this year.

“You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it,” he added. “This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which other characters would you like to see pop up in the fourth Thor flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!