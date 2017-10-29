Joss Whedon Calls ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ a “Modern Masterpiece”

Joss Whedon may be working for DC Films these days with Justice League hitting theaters in just a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean the former Marvel Studios director can’t appreciate the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The filmmaker — who previously helmed the first two Avengers movie for Marvel before stepping away from the MCU and taking over for Zack Snyder on Justice League — took to Twitter last week to share his opinion on director Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, showering the director with praise and declaring the film “a modern masterpiece.”

“Here’s the thing: @TaikaWaititi has made a modern masterpiece. Epic, hilarious, gorgeous, heartfelt, and hilarious. I’m SO HAPPY #hilarious,” Whedon wrote.

Whedon’s praise of the upcoming third installment of the Thor films will surely reassure fans, but it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Thor: Ragnarok was Certified Fresh by review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, scoring a 97 percent approval from 83 critics, better than any previous Marvel Studios’ film. The previous top-scoring Marvel film was 2008’s Iron Man which came in with a 94 percent rating. Ragnarok‘s rating is also a massive improvement from the previous two Thor installments. Thor: The Dark World only achieved a 66 percent rating while the original Thor film did only slightly better at 77 percent.

Rotten Tomatoes ratings aside, Whedon’s hashtag declaring Thor: Ragnarok to be “hilarious” is also in line with other reviews of the superhero film. Uproxx similarly described the film, calling it “a crazy, colorful, ambitious, hilarious ride through the cosmos — even surpassing the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as the former holder of that title. And it’s by far the funniest.”

Fans will get to see for themselves if Whedon’s assessment of Thor: Ragnarok rings true soon. The film opens in theaters on November 3rd.