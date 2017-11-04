‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Goes 4D With James Corden

The Late Late Show With James Corden brought Marvel Studios‘ Thor: Ragnarok to life in a one-of-a-kind 4D presentation at Pacific Theaters at the Grove in Los Angeles, California.

Under the guise of an advanced screening of the latest Marvel blockbuster, Corden interrupted the film to bring out cast members Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / the Hulk), Tessa Thompson (Valkryie), Jeff Goldblum (the Grandmaster) and Cate Blanchett (Hela, the Asgardian Goddess of Death), all dressed in delightfully cheap costumes.

“Is Thor 4D a practical business model, probably not,” Hiddleston says in the skit. “We can’t perform live in every movie theater in America, but perhaps they can tape one performance and stream it live. Oh, that’s just a movie, isn’t it?”

“I think those poor people just want to watch the movie,” Blanchett says. Enter Jeff Goldblum on a light-up scooter, at his most Jeff Goldblumiest. If you haven’t seen Thor: Ragnarok yet, you might want to give the video a watch after you’ve seen the movie — no major spoilers are revealed, but Corden’s play does give a basic rundown of how events transpire.

Ragnarok debuted at number 6 in ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, with our review for the Taika Waititi-directed movie calling it another big win for Marvel’s cosmic universe. The Thor threequel is also officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second highest-rated Marvel Studios movie after 2008’s Iron Man.

The movie is proving mighty for Marvel, and is projected to bring in as much as $400 million worldwide by Sunday. The Asgardian Avenger thundered into theaters Thursday night with $14.5 in opening night showings, making it the fourth best Thursday night debut of 2017 following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17M), Beauty and the Beast ($16.3M) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($15.4M).

Ragnarok’s powerful box office flex comes in response to strong reviews and the highly comedic tone, a new direction for the Thor franchise. “We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised,” star Chris Hemsworth said during a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and… there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it.”

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing. Be sure to check out all of ComicBook.com’s extensive and continuing Thor: Ragnarok coverage, including easter eggs, things you missed, reveals and more.