‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Opening Weekend Box Office Revised Up

It turns out that Thor: Ragnarok was an even bigger box office his than originally thought.

Where initial box office estimates for Thor: Ragnarok‘s opening weekend put the film at $120 or $121 million, the actual tally now states the film made $122.7 million domestically in its first three days.

However, Thor: Ragnarok isn’t just a hit at home, The film has debuted at the number one spot in practically every box office market that it opened in. In its first three days in China, Thor: Ragnarok nearly matched the lifetime goal of its predecessor, Thor: The Dark World for that market.

Altogether, Thor: Ragnarok has earned $306 million internationally, which – combined with the $122.7 million its made domestically – brings its worldwide box office total to more than $427 million worldwide.

Thor: Ragnarok is Marvel Studios’ 17th consecutive film to open at number one at the box office. The success of the film also propelled the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the first franchise in history to earn more than $5 billion at the domestic box office.

Thor: Ragnarok has also been a hit with fan and critics, debuting at number six in the ComicBook.com Composite Rankings.

Thor will return in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, though the ending of Thor: Ragnarok contradicts the Infinity War trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con. Thor: Ragnarok also retcons a moment form the first Thor movie.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.52 ComicBook.com Composite score, the sixth highest composite score of any comic book movie.

Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.08 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth highest rated comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the film your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include ;Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.