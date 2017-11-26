‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Surpasses ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ At Worldwide Box Office

Some fans have criticized Thor: Ragnarok for borrowing too much of its tone and style from Guardians of the Galaxy, but if that’s the case then it seems the god of thunder wears that style even better than Star-Lord and his friends do.

As of this weekend, Thor: Ragnarok officially has a larger worldwide box office total than 2014’s original Guardians of the Galaxy.

With $277.5 million earned at home and $512.6 earned overseas, Thor: Ragnarok now has a worldwide box office total of $790 million. Guardians of the Galaxy concluded its box office run with $773.3 million earned, split between $333.2 domestic and $440.2 foreign.

Thor: Ragnarok is Marvel Studios’ 17th consecutive film to open at number one at the domestic box office. The success of the Thor: Ragnarok also pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the first franchise in history to earn more than $5 billion at the domestic box office.

Thor: Ragnarok is also Marvel’s highest-grossing Thor movie, outgrossing the lifetime totals of both the original Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Thor grossed $181 million domestically and $286.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $449 million, and Thor: The Dark World grossed $206 million domestically and $438.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $644.5 million.

At the international box office, Thor: Ragnarok has also passed 2017 superhero hits Logan and Wonder Woman, though Wonder Woman remains ahead of Thor: Ragnarok in worldwide total.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently the ninth-highest grossing film of the year worldwide and the sixth-highest grossing film of the year domestically.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.