Alternate ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Designs Reveal Very Different Look For Thor

New Thor: Ragnarok concept art will make fans happy about the ultimate choice for the God of Thunder in the latest Marvel Studios film.

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park took to Twitter to reveal some alternate works in the development of Thor’s look for his third film. “Alternate gladiator Thor concept designs I did on Thor: Ragnarok,” Park wrote. “The artists and I did well over 100 of these trying to find the right look. Taika originally wanted him to be very Kirby-like. The 1st 2 were attempts (not approved.. except the helmet).”

Park has worked on most all Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Doctor Strange, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy. His work will be on display in the upcoming Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain Marvel movies.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.