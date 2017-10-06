How To Make Hela-Inspired Cupcakes For Your Thor: Ragnarok Party

The debut of Thor: Ragnarok is just under a month away and as you get ready to see the third movie in the franchise featuring Thor Odison, what better way is there to celebrate than by shoving your face full of fresh baked cupcakes?

Marvel partnered with Youtube creator Koalipops to make some Ragnarok-themed cupcakes and quite frankly, they look Hela good.

Starting off with full cupcakes in a shade of green that would make Bruce Banner jealous, the cupcakes are then topped with half cupcakes that will form the base of Hela’s iconic helmet.Using black fondant, Koalipops then finished off the iconic headdress with its various barbs and horns.

Actress Cate Blanchett is set to portray the Hela, complete with the gnarly headdress and all, in Thor:Ragnarok.While the two-time Oscar-winning actress is only confirmed to play the Asgardian Goddess of Death in the events of Ragnarok, there has been fan speculation that the character will be replacing Mistress Death as the apple of Thanos’ beady little eyes during the events of Avengers:Infinity War and it’s yet-untitled Avengers 4 sequel.

Blanchett joins a cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum and Anthony Hopkins. Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3.

Are you looking forward to Thor: Ragnarok?The movie is currently the third-most anticipated movie in the ComicBook.com Anticipation Rankings!