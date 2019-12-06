Thor: Ragnarok Now Available on Disney+

The roster of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on Disney+ has finally added another to its ranks. Thanks to a previous streaming deal with Netflix, many Disney-owned movies couldn’t make their way to Disney+ when the service launched in November, as they have to finish their contract with Netflix first. Such was the case for Marvel Studios films like Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Fortunately for Disney+ users, one of those contracts finally ended this week. Thor: Ragnarok has made its way from Netflix to Disney+.

This was a shift we knew was happening ever since Disney+ launched, but it’s still some great news for the Marvel fans who have been wanting to watch the films again on the new service. You can now add Thor: Ragnarok to your watchlist, download it to your devices, and stream it at will.

If you have both Netflix and Disney+ this may seem like it doesn’t matter very much. After all, you could just watch Raganarok on Netflix. However, like with so many of its other titles, Disney+ has added plenty of special features to the Thor: Ragnarok title. You won’t be able to find those on the Netflix version, that’s for sure.

The extras attached to Thor: Ragnarok on Disney+ are mostly deleted and extended scenes, along with a featurette about building Sakaar. Nothing too groundbreaking going on, but it’s still great for fans to get to see all of these different features.

Thor: Ragnarok is the second of Disney’s films to move from Netflix to Disney+ since the service first arrived in November. Coco made the jump late last month, just a week or two before Ragnarok. Next up is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will arrive on December 26th. Sadly, The Last Jedi won’t be on Disney+ ahead of the premiere of its follow-up, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 20th.

Are you glad Thor: Ragnarok is now on Disney+? What other movies are you hoping to see move to the service in the near future? Let us know in the comments!