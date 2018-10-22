Tom Hiddleston Says “Get Help” Is His Favorite Improvised Scene in a Marvel Movie

Marvel Studios films allow actors a significant amount of room for improvisation. Loki actor Tom Hiddleston has now revealed that his favorite improvised moment from those films comes from Thor: Ragnarok.

The moment is the “get help” scene, in which Thor (Chris Hemsworth) convinces Loki to use an old childhood ruse in order to get past the Grandmaster’s guards and steal a ship to get off of Sakaar. Hiddleston told fans at ACE Comic Con that the entire “get help” concept was conceived of on the same day it was filmed.

“I think that the one that’s kind of had its own life after the film is ‘get help,’” Hiddleston said. “We literally just came up with it on the day. As something, this idea that this is a trick that Thor and Loki used to, you know, they used to use it as a game when they were kids and they stopped doing it a long time ago but it used to work and it might just work this time. They got one last ace up their sleeve. And the idea that Loki hated it, and just was like, ‘I don’t want to do it. It’s humiliating. And that Thor was like, ‘You’re going to love it! Come on!’ in a big brother way. And then it works. In that moment, I always love the fact that it wasn’t just a funny moment, but actually, you understand something deeper about them as brothers, and I think those moments are really special.”

That understanding is furthered immediately after that scene, as Loki tries to doublecross Thor. The God of Thunder is expecting this though and is ready. He easily subdues his brother, but Loki comes through in the end, arriving in Asgard with a ship of his own in time help evacuate many of its people and to join the fight against Hela.

The confidence to come up with a memorable scene like “get help” is a far cry from how Hiddleston felt making the first Avengers movie. He said that that film had him terrified.

“I remember being terrified making the first Avengers film because it wasn’t a given that it was going to work,” Hiddleston said. “It only worked based on how hard we worked to make it work if that makes any sense.”

Thor: Ragnarok is available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.