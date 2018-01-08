QMx Debuts ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Hulk Q-Fig

Marvel fans fell in love with Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) all over again following his appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. And now, you can add a rather adorable recreation of the character to your bookshelf.

QMx recently debuted their Ragnarok-inspired Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama, which features the green Avenger in a gladiator stance. You can check it out in our gallery below.

“An armored Hulk springs into action, ready to land a crushing blow with his gigantic war hammer in our Q-Fig Max diorama based on the character from the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. The big green dude appears as a surprise opponent in the Grandmaster’s Contest of Champions, pitted against fellow Avenger, Thor.

Our not-so-gentle giant features:

Full battle gear with detailed armor and sandals.

Plumed gladiator helmet.

Big, scary war hammer.

Sakaaran war paint on his torso.

Fierce facial expression.

A much bigger cloud of dust than Thor’s.”

The Hulk Q-Fig also partners with their matching Thor diorama, allowing fans to recreate an adorable version of one of Ragnarok‘s biggest moments. While seeing the two allies duke it out in an intergalactic gladiator match wasn’t necessarily what some had expected, Ragnarok proved just how much awesomeness – and hilarity – could insue.

“[We wanted to] pit them against each other and but also play the humor and the fish out of water humor between Thor and Banner.” Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said in an interview before Ragnarok’s release. “And that lead us to, maybe that plane at the end of Ultron did go into space, and maybe this is a chance to see Gladiator Hulk.”

If you want to add the Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig to your collection, it will set you back $29.95. There’s no word as to when the figure will become available, but you can sign up for QMx‘s mailing list to find out more. UPDATE: You can pre-order the figure here for an April release.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

