Jack Black Calls Out ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ for Stealing From ‘School Of Rock’

The latest film from Marvel Studios continues the established trend of backing a climactic action sequence with an iconic song. But when Thor: Ragnarok made use of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” for the final battle, one star took issue with the sequence.

Comedy actor Jack Black recently took to social media to call out the God of Thunder’s new movie for using the classic track, saying they copied his film School of Rock. Check out the video above.

In a possible bid to steal the film’s thunder, Black posted another video from the set of The House with a Clock in its Walls, in which he and co-star Cate Blanchett enact a slow-motion fight scene as “Immigrant Song” booms in the background. Eli Roth and Owen Vaccaro are also featured in the clip. Take a look below.

It’s obviously a joke, so get some perspective before you go sending death threats off to Jack Black.

The actor issued a “School of Ragnarok” challenge to Thor director Taika Waititi and actor Chris Hemsworth, so hopefully we see some sort of a response from the two.

Black and Blanchett had the benefit of currently working on their new film together, which is being directed by Roth. Their horror movie is based on the 1973 book of the same name by John Bellairs and Edward Gorey.

Currently Hemsworth is working on the untitled followup to Avengers: Infinity War, but given that movie’s star-studded cast we might get an entry packed with cameos from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Either way, Led Zeppelin fans can probably look forward to the classic song being used in viral videos for the foreseeable future.

It should also be mentioned that Black failed to callout the cast of Shrek the Third when that film used “Immigrant Song,” so either the actor is afraid of Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers, and Eddie Murphy, or he has a curious case of selective memory.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.