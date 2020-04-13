Thor: Ragnarok – How to Rewatch Taika Waititi’s Livestream in Full

Just last week, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi took to Instagram to do a live-stream watch-along of the movie that served as his Marvel debut; you know, the movie that really turned him into a household name. If you missed out on watching the live stream — a stream in which that featured surprising guests like Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo — while it was happening, you need not worry. You can watch the entire live stream above and take in all the behind-the-scenes tidbits he dropped for both Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, his second Marvel movie he’s hard at work in pre-production on.

While he dropped all kinds of bread crumbs along the way for his next Marvel movie — like an all-new costume for Miek — no snippet was larger than the tonal tease he said in reference to Love and Thunder. According to the director, the fourth Thor flick is going to make Thor: Ragnarok look “safe,” as he puts it.

“It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film,” Waititi told Thompson as the two chatted on the stream. “This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing.”

This isn’t the first time the director has said something along those lines for Love and Thunder. Shortly after his first Oscar win for Jojo Rabbit, Waititi said he and Marvel Studios wanted to double-down on all the things that made Ragnarok one of the most well-received movies in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” the filmmaker previously told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.

