Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reveals New Miek Costume and Details

✖

By the time Thor: Love and Thunder comes around, the fierce warrior Miek might have an incredible new costume design. During Taika Waititi's recent watch-along of Thor: Ragnarok, the filmmaker showed off of a few new pieces of concept art featuring Miek in high-tech armor, seemingly a mix between the alien's previously armor on the Avengers' new Quantum-travel suits. It should be noted that at the same time Waititi was showing off the new art for Miek, there was also a fake script revealing Tony Stark's return to the MCU in the background so, you know...the Miek concept art might be legit, or it all might just a ruse.

"So you guys wanna see some Miek? Here we go. That's Miek," Waititi while pulling out a stack of concept art. "That's her new design. There's another Miek, looking very beautiful. Then here's Miek in Earth clothes — Secretary Miek."

(Photo: Instagram / Taika Waititi)

He also calls Miek a female, which means Love and Thunder will be going back to the character's comic book roots, even though Korg (Waititi) references the alien as a male within the events of Thor: Ragnarok. There's also the opportunity we see more "Mieks" running around as Korg has noted more than once the original Miek has laid eggs.

In the same live stream, Waititi said Love and Thunder will make the bombastic Ragnarok look safe, likely a welcome sign to fans of the colorful threequel.

"It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film," Waititi told Thompson as fans looked on. "This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now set for release on February 18, 2022.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

What other surprise characters do you think could pop up in Love and Thunder? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.