‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Grandmaster Becomes Darryl’s Roommate in New MCU Short

We just got the full list of exciting new extras that will be included with the Thor: Ragnarok home video release, and one standout item was no doubt the reveal of the latest installment of Thor’s Marvel Cineamtic Universe short series!

Chris Hemsworth has starred in two successful shorts that see Thor become roommates with an Australian slacker named Darryl; this third installment will see a big change-up, with Darryl looking for a new roommate in Thor’s absence, only to get a most unexpected candidate!

Check out the official synopsis, below:

Exclusive Short/Team Darryl – Fresh off being unseated as the ruler of Sakaar, the Grandmaster makes his way to Earth to start a new life. It’s been over a year since Thor left Australia and Darryl has been struggling to pay his rent. Now Darryl needs a new roommate to help make the monthly payments. Unfortunately for Darryl, the Grandmaster was the only one who answered Darryl’s “Roommate Needed” ad and with no viable options, the Grandmaster moves in.

Jeff Goldblum is a master of comedy (and pretty much everything else acting related) so it’s going to be a real pleasure for fans to see him once again chewing up scenery as The Grandmaster – this time in the company of Daley Pearson’s Darryl. The “Thor’s Roommate” shorts are on their third installment with good reason: they’ve been some of the more entertaining shorts that Marvel has put out. This one seems like icing on the cake.

