‘Thor: Ragnarok’ New Contender Clip Released

Thor is in an unusual place in Ragnarok, and nowhere is that more evident than in the latest ‘New Contender’ Clip.

The clip starts out with Thor restrained in a rather high tech chair, and from his words, there is a power dampener in his neck making sure he doesn’t burn the place down. Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster stands at the controls, talking to Loki about his newest addition’s identity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s here that you can see the rampant humor in the film, as Goldblum calls him the supposed Lord of Thunder and refers to Asgard as “Ass….Assburg”, much to Thor’s chagrin. When Thor asks Loki to tell him who he is, Loki admits to never seeing this guy before in his life. Even when it is revealed they are brothers, Loki adds “adopted”.

The Grandmaster is an odd bloke and throws the brothers for a bit of a loop with his awkward pauses and, let’s call it unique demeanor. After a threat from Thor Grandmaster judges him as a worthy contestant, and says Thor can win his freedom by beating Saakar’s champion. Thor is gung-ho about this, saying “fine then point me in the direction of whoever’s ass I have to kick!”

Grandmaster happily obliges, but not in the most dignified way. He directs the chair forward, and Thor moves with it, protesting the whole way. That opponent, of course, turns out to be The Hulk, which Thor is quite happy about at the beginning. He’ll soon learn that, well, this fight isn’t going to be as easy as he thought.

You can view the full clip above.

The stakes are high, sure, but there’s a humorous tone throughout the whole exchange that many have said runs through the entire film. Early reviews are quite positive for the third film in the franchise, with many citing it as the best in the series. The film isn’t afraid to embrace its subject matter and just have fun, and those assessments seem to be right on the money if clips like this are any indication.

You can judge the film for yourself when Thor: Ragnarok lands in theaters on November 3rd.