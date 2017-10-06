‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Won’t Be Like Any Other Marvel Movie

When Thor: Ragnarok hits the silver screen in just under a month, it’ll be the third entire into the franchise that features Asgard’s God of Thunder.And although it’s the finale to a trilogy, it’s going to be one of the most unique movies Marvel Studios has offered to date — at least according to Ragnarok star Cate Blanchett, that is.

“It’s like Chris has harnessed all the energy of the previous films and is using that. Then also subverting it, which is really, it was really thrilling to watch so it was really helpful for me to know ‘OK, we can stretch it that far,’” Blanchett reflected at a set visit earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning actress then went on to offer high praise to the film’s director Taiki Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople).

“And you’re in such safe hands with Taika tonally, you know, having seen all his other films is that you, you know, 3/4 of it may get chucked out,” said Blanchett.”But you’ve got to chuck it out there in order to find that little gem, you know? That’s what play is, you know? And sometimes, on some sets, you can feel that that’s not really possible.”

Waititi — a filmmaker whose roots are in various well-known indie projects — has previously gone on record by saying that he thinks upwards of 80% of the lines in Ragnarok ended up being improvised.

In all of the trailers and teasers we’ve seen thus far, the color grading and set pieces involved in the Ragnarok production are far different than anything we’ve seen before, which should be a welcome breath of fresh air to fans as Marvel Studios continues to innovate their product.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.