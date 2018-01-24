‘Thor Ragnarok’ Digital Version Accidentally Released Early, Resulting in Piracy

The accidental release of Thor: Ragnarok on digital has resulted in intense piracy of the Marvel film.

Thor: Ragnarok isn’t supposed to be released on digital until February 19th. However, a mistake at Apple allowed costumers using Vudu and Movies Anywhere a brief window where they could download it on iTunes early. Now copies have made there way around the internet and the film is being pirated at an intense rate.

It isn’t uncommon for the rate of piracy on a movie to increase when a perfect copy finds its way onto the internet. The difference is that usually that copy finding its way to the internet involves a leak of some sort. In this case, the original copies were purchased fair and square, and the movie is now available across torrenting sites like The Pirate Bay.

According to a now-deleted Reddit post, the mistake was made due to a problem with pre-order purchases.

“I pre-ordered Thor Ragnarok on Vudu yesterday and it links it to my iTunes also,” the user explained. “But curiously it showed up in my iTunes library this morning (pre-orders shouldn’t). And now I can watch the full movie in HD. I obviously downloaded it right away. I know its supposed to come out February 20th.”

It is unclear what happened on Apple’s end to cause the downloads to go out early, but there’s not putting the genie back in the bottle now.

via Torrent Freak