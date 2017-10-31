‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Chris Hemsworth And Mark Ruffalo Prank Call Cate Blanchett

The cast of Thor: Ragnarok had a lot of good times on the set while making the movie, as evidenced by how funny the film is. That fun seems to have spilled over into the promotional period.

A new clip released in the build up to Thor: Ragnarok’s release date features Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo attempting a very poor prank call to Cate Blanchett, in which Hemsworth uses the piss-poor pun “Hela-ween.” Check out the clip above to see for yourself.

In Marvel Studios latest movie, the Goddess of Death descends upon Asgard after Loki’s machinations keep Odin from the throne. She proceeds to wreak havoc on the planet, destroying Thor’s hammer and casting him through a wormhole in the process.

Even if all of this sounds dramatic and over the top, Thor: Ragnarok is still one of the funnier movies Marvel Studios has put out.

Director Taika Waititi leaned heavily on the cast’s comedic chops, encouraging improv and pushing the laughs to the point where they nearly overwhelm the more dramatic moments in the film. And surprisingly, it works.

That’s a testament to Hemsworth and Ruffalo’s chemistry together, as well as Blanchett’s. Hela is a fierce and commanding villain, and she could go down among the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If anything, fans might complain that she isn’t featured in the film enough.

Ruffalo’s portrayals of Bruce Banner and the Hulk are also wonderful, giving the actor a greater spotlight than he receives in the ensemble Avengers cast. The movie is said to be the beginning of a three film arc for the character that will continue into Avengers: Infinity War and culminate in the untitled Avengers sequel.

But fans might be curious to learn more about Hela and Thor, who have a strange connection beyond being Asgardian.

Thor: Ragnarok releases in theaters everywhere on November 3.