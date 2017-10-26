‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Has a Secret Cameo From Another Avenger

The latest film from Marvel Studios will continue the adventures of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with a team up between two members as they attempt to prevent Asgard’s destruction.

But the Incredible Hulk and the God of Thunder aren’t the only Avengers making an appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. Read on if you want to learn who else is making a cameo!

OK, so fans are already expecting Doctor Strange to pop up — that’s been apparent ever since his first film’s post-credits scene in which Thor and the Sorcerer Supreme share a drink and discuss the disappearance of Odin.

But with the Hulk’s first appearance since riding off into the sunset at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, fans can expect to see a very familiar appearance popping up.

Scarlett Johansson shows up in the film as Black Widow, though it’s a reprise of that closing moment from the second Avengers movie, according to a report from We Got This Covered.

In the scene, Hulk and Thor attempt to escape from Sakaar via the same Quinjet that brought the Jade Giant to the planet, though they can’t get it activated. After messing with the controls, Black Widow’s transmission from Avengers: Age of Ultron replays, where she tells the Hulk its time to come back home.

The sight of Black Widow calms the Hulk down and finally brings back Bruce Banner, who hasn’t been in control for about two years. Banner is surprised to see Thor, and he also asks, “How’s Nat?”

It sounds like they’re going to continue building up that relationship when the two characters reunite, as Banner still has some affection for Natasha Romanov.

Whether this plays into the three-film arc for the Hulk that begins in Thor: Ragnarok remains to be seen.

While director Taika Waititi has repeatedly expressed that his film is a “standalone” picture and that he’s treated it like his own Thor 1, it’s clear that Thor: Ragnarok is building off of previous events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an organic way.

We’ll see what other references and easter eggs pop up when Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters on November 3rd.