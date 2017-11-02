Thor: Ragnarok Star Clancy Brown Celebrates With His Own Surtur Action Figure

✖

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs the box office, even the smallest characters have a decent chance at becoming favorites with the fans. The ever-busy consumer products of Disney carefully monitors all of that fan chatter, hopping on any chance they can get by introducing new toys or merchandise featuring the MCU's supporting characters. That includes introducing a mega Surtur action figure years of the character first appeared in live-action in Thor: Ragnarok.

Hasbro recently revealed a Surtur figure as part of the toymaker's wildly collectible Marvel Legends line, and the fire demon himself was one of the first to snatch it up. Last week, Clancy Brown, the voice actor of Surtur in Ragnarok, posed for a picture with his very own action figure.

"Now I can crush Asgard all over again," Brown joked with the post. See if for yourself below.

While Surtur is presumed dead since he sacrificed himself to kill all of Asgard, Taika Waititi has said his new Thor feature — Thor: Love and Thunder — is the craziest thing he's ever done. Could it include a Surtur resurrection, perhaps?

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in June. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022 while Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Disney+.

