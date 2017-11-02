Massive Marvel Legends Thor: Ragnarok Surtur Figure Is On Sale Now

Hasbro has been all about their new Marvel Legends MCU Infinity Saga series in recent weeks, and the push continues with this 6-inch scale Surtur figure. You know him as the big, fiery monster in the 2017 Marvel Studios film Thor: Raganarok. The figure is described as "oversized", but the exact dimensions weren't available at the time of writing. Needless to say, if it's 6-inch scale then it would be truly massive.

The Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Surtur figure includes a huge flame sword and swappable hands. The crown that Thor captured and placed in Odin's Vault would have been a nice addition to this, but alas it was not to be. As you know, Thor would later need the crown to resurrect Surtur, bring about Ragnarok, and defeat Hela.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Surtur figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $52.99 with a release date set for August. As noted, Hasbro has been going all in with their Marvel Legends figures Infinity Saga series lately, and we would expect that to continue for the foreseeable future. Here's a breakdown of the recent releases:

Speaking of the MCU, fans have Thor: Love & Thunder to look forward to. Details on the film are scarce, but we do know that Chris Hemsworth will join returning franchise stars Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi as Korg, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Russell Crowe and Christian Bale as Zeus and Gorr the God Butcher, respectively.

Marvel Studios releases Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters on May 6, 2022.

