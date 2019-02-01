‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi Supports James Gunn’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Return

Rumors have been circulating this week that James Gunn will be directing the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, but many of the filmmaker’s peers and fans are still hoping he’ll make a triumphant return to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Earlier this week, Twitter user, @fakenewsmags, sent a suggestion to Disney and Marvel about who they thought should direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently dealing with an uncertain fate ever since Gunn was fired.

“hi @DisneyStudios @MarvelStudios please hire someone for #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy already i vote @edgarwright, @philiplord/@chrizmillr, or @TaikaWaititi and i would be happy to explain these suggestions,” they wrote.

Well, the tagged directors were quick to respond, and they are all Team Gunn.

I’d like to throw in this suggestion too: @JamesGunn — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 28, 2019

“I’d like to throw in this suggestion too: @JamesGunn,” Edgar Wright wrote.

He would be a good fit tonally — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 28, 2019

“He would be a good fit tonally,” Chris Miller replied.

Agreed. @JamesGunn would bring a fresh energy and style that the first two films were lacking. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 31, 2019

“Agreed. @JamesGunn would bring a fresh energy and style that the first two films were lacking,” Taika Waititi joked.

Wright, Miller, and Waititi have all had their hand in the wide world of superhero filmmaking, so their opinions certainly hold some weight. Waititi became a household name after he flawlessly directed Thor: Rganarok and voiced Korg in the movie. Before his Marvel claim to fame, he was best known for What We Do in the Shadows, which is getting its own TV series on FX.

Best known for directing Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver, Wright also co-wrote the Ant-Man screenplay and was originally meant to direct, but left due to “creative differences.”

Miller, along with Phil Lord, is currently riding high with the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is the frontrunner to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards next month. Lord co-wrote the film, which Miller produced. The two are also currently preparing for the release of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

These directors are not the first people to stand behind Gunn after his firing. Many fans and fellow members of the MCU were quick to defend the director, even the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

While the fate of the third Guardians film is in question, Sean Gunn recently assured fans that the film is still happening. Sean is James’ brother, but also portrays Kraglin in the films. Despite his brother’s firing, he’s expecting to return to the franchise.

