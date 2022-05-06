Thor Trends After Massive Los Angeles Thunderstorm
Los Angeles got quite a thunder storm on Sunday night, prompting residents to look out their windows (or step outside, if they were feeling extra brave) to catch a glimpse of the lightning rocking southern California. As a result, Thor began trending on Twitter while everyone shared their photos and videos from the storm, capturing the work of the Mightiest Avenger as he unleashed his wrath. The God of Thunder has made quite a name for himself through his history in Marvel Comics and in his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so when it thunders, just know that Thor is watching.
Thor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, so maybe they had something to do with the big storm on Sunday night, as well? Either war, some of the best tweets about Thor being responsible for the thunder storm in Los Angeles has been rounded up after Twitter gave the event a whole entire trending tab.
Check out some of the best tweets about Thor and the Los Angeles thunder storm below.
Why U Mad?
Thor is really upset with Los Angeles #LARain pic.twitter.com/jAPNPlaZtn— BluRay𝔸ngel 🎄 (@BluRayAngel) December 28, 2020
What did LA do to make you so mad, Thor?!prevnext
Playing For Keeps
#LARain Thor ain’t fucking around pic.twitter.com/Omz0WXI3Zf— Sabino Martinez (@SabinoM67650484) December 28, 2020
Thor came to drink beer and roll thunder. He's all out of beer.prevnext
Some Light Work
Fat Thor working overtime to shed those pounds eh #LARain pic.twitter.com/wB52nI8VbG— Jose Alaniz (@jose_alaniz1997) December 28, 2020
Maybe he's just trying to get back in shape before the next movie?prevnext
The Stormbreaker
Endgame Thor needs to relax #LARain pic.twitter.com/ofY7YrmS6j— karin abcarians. (@KarinAbcarians) December 28, 2020
Grab a beer and chill out, bro. You know you want to.prevnext
The Mightiest
Thor is making a STRONG Debut in LA Right Now! #LARain #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/EE1zQSFiod— Magister Arsh (Arshak) (@Arshockofficial) December 28, 2020
Thor should play for one of the LA sports teams. They can use some help.prevnext
Saw A Tweet
I just saw this tweet saying “Thor is that you” ⛈⚡️🤣🤣 #Thor #GodofThunder #LARain pic.twitter.com/2TaYLgHeIe— Jay 👑 (@mizz_jaybella) December 28, 2020
We saw a couple of tweets about it too, Jay!prevnext
A Twitter Trend
#Thor is trending on Twitter just as LA is having a thunder storm... pic.twitter.com/QW7YAoyykQ— Alexander Robinson (@RealMr_Robinson) December 28, 2020
This about sums it up.prev