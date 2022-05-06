Thor Trends After Massive Los Angeles Thunderstorm

By Brandon Davis

Los Angeles got quite a thunder storm on Sunday night, prompting residents to look out their windows (or step outside, if they were feeling extra brave) to catch a glimpse of the lightning rocking southern California. As a result, Thor began trending on Twitter while everyone shared their photos and videos from the storm, capturing the work of the Mightiest Avenger as he unleashed his wrath. The God of Thunder has made quite a name for himself through his history in Marvel Comics and in his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so when it thunders, just know that Thor is watching.

Thor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, so maybe they had something to do with the big storm on Sunday night, as well? Either war, some of the best tweets about Thor being responsible for the thunder storm in Los Angeles has been rounded up after Twitter gave the event a whole entire trending tab.

Check out some of the best tweets about Thor and the Los Angeles thunder storm below.

Why U Mad?

What did LA do to make you so mad, Thor?!

prevnext

Playing For Keeps

Thor came to drink beer and roll thunder. He's all out of beer.

prevnext

Some Light Work

Maybe he's just trying to get back in shape before the next movie?

prevnext

The Stormbreaker

Grab a beer and chill out, bro. You know you want to.

prevnext

The Mightiest

Thor should play for one of the LA sports teams. They can use some help.

prevnext

Saw A Tweet

We saw a couple of tweets about it too, Jay!

prevnext
0comments

A Twitter Trend

This about sums it up.

prev
Start the Conversation

of