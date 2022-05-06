Thor Trends After Massive Los Angeles Thunderstorm

Los Angeles got quite a thunder storm on Sunday night, prompting residents to look out their windows (or step outside, if they were feeling extra brave) to catch a glimpse of the lightning rocking southern California. As a result, Thor began trending on Twitter while everyone shared their photos and videos from the storm, capturing the work of the Mightiest Avenger as he unleashed his wrath. The God of Thunder has made quite a name for himself through his history in Marvel Comics and in his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so when it thunders, just know that Thor is watching.

Thor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, so maybe they had something to do with the big storm on Sunday night, as well? Either war, some of the best tweets about Thor being responsible for the thunder storm in Los Angeles has been rounded up after Twitter gave the event a whole entire trending tab.

Check out some of the best tweets about Thor and the Los Angeles thunder storm below.