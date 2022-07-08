Thor's Chris Hemsworth Reacts to Being Only Avenger With 4 Solo Films

✖

When Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters next month, it will be a bit of a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Chris Hemsworth-starring film will be the first time in the overall franchise that an Avenger gets four solo films. Now, in a conversation with Fandango, Hemsworth reacts to being the only actor in the MCU to have four solo films, calling it "cool" and talking about how much he loves playing the character.

"Yeah, no one else has done four. That was cool," Hemsworth said. "I have loved playing this character and every time I've done it, I've had an opportunity to do something different, particularly when Taika turned up. And every time there's a new creative venture and a different place to explore. It makes for a fun ride and a fun time. This film is just full of boundless opportunities to recreate again, or rebuild Thor because as you said, the last film, he was in a different space. So, this film was a journey of self-discovery for all of us."

While the film was a journey of self-discovery for Hemsworth in terms of making it, the finished product that will hit screens in July is set to have the shortest runtime for Marvel in years. The film's listing at both AMC and Cineworld give the film just 119 minutes of runtime just one minute more 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, even though the film may have a shorter runtime, Hemsworth teased that there is plenty of footage — enough that there's an "editorial multiverse" of sorts possible.

"There's an editorial multiverse on this film, depending on which avenue you went down with which improvised scene," Hemsworth said. Waititi added that the film could have its own multiverse entirely, adding "There's the potential for 15 different versions of this movie."

The synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder is as follows: "Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film stars Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.