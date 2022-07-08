Thor: Love & Thunder Cast Say There's Enough Footage of This Movie to Make Multiple Versions

✖

The runtime for Thor: Love and Thunder is one of Marvel's shortest in years, though it's not because the production failed to capture enough footage. During an extended chat to celebrate the launch of ticket presales for the movie, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi joked that there's an incredible amount of footage — with Thompson even suggesting Marvel should do a choose-your-own-adventure style movie at some point.

"There's an editorial multiverse on this film, depending on which avenue you went down with which improvised scene," Hemsworth said in the chat with Fandango. We talking about the multiverse, Waititi joked this film could have a multiverse of its own, adding "There's the potential for 15 different versions of this movie."

"That would be so cool," Thompson then added. "We should do that some day where you could do your own adventure."

Waititi then rounded out his response to the question by having a novel idea, suggesting Marvel should take all the footage shot for the film and have another filmmaker cut it together to see what version of the movie they come up with.

"I've always loved the idea of taking the footage and making it available to someone else and telling them to make their own version of the movie," the filmmaker added.

The movie follows Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) as he hunts down gods involved with various pantheons throughout time. Waititi said last summer the movie is the "craziest" thing he's ever filmed.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in a celebratory Instagram post shortly after principal photography wrapped last year. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!