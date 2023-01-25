Thor's House In New Asgard Gets a Funko Pop Moments Figure at Funko Fair 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

"Bro Thor" from Avengers: Endgame got a Funko Pop back in 2019, but it was LEGO that launched a set inspired by Thor's home in New Asgard. For Funko Fair 2023, Funko is following LEGO's lead with a deluxe Pop Moment of the home that Thor shared with Miek and Korg. It includes Pops of all three against the backdrop of his disgusting bachelor pad.

You can pre-order the Thor's House Pop Moment here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with free domestic US shipping and an automatic 10% discount on in-stock merch via our ComicBook.com exclusive link. It's also available here on Amazon. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list. So far, we've seen Marvel Pop figures based on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the I am Groot animated shorts on Disney+ as well as a Black Widow addition to their huge Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene wave.

As for what's on the horizon for Thor, Chris Hemsworth recently sat down with a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where the MCU veteran was asked where Thor Odinson's story should go next. After Thor: Love & Thunder, Hemsworth is looking to shake things up:

"I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth explained. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

