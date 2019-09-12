Funko’s New Avengers: Endgame Pops Are All About the Memes

Funko has released a new wave of Marvel Avengers: Endgame Pop figures and it’s all about the fun memes. We’re talking Casual Thanos in the garden (with gauntlet), an incredible looking Iron Spider with the Nano Gauntlet, Captain America holding a broken shield and Mjolnir, Hulk offering you a taco, Gamer Korg, Captain Marvel with new hair, and Bro Thor with a slice of pizza.

What’s more, there are no hard to find exclusives in the wave. All of the new Avengers: Endgame figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for December. It’s rare that we want all of the Pop figures in a Funko wave, but this would be one of those occasions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Marvel merch news, Marvel recently released a new Captain America Steve Rogers hoodie, and now the chilly weather can’t get here fast enough. It’s made from interwoven panels that give it an awesome armor-esque look.

You can take a closer look at the design on the product page where the hoodie up for pre-order in sizes S to XXXL for $54.99 with free shipping slated for October. Not bad for a hoodie of this caliber. Plus, it’s an exclusive, and quantities are limited, so reserve one while you can (a whole bunch of additional and similarly awesome Marvel hoodie options can be found here).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.