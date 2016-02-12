Tim Roth Says She-Hulk's Journey Will "Surprise and Delight the Audience," Praises Marvel's Comedic Approach

Marvel Studios just released the third episode of their latest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series has done some new things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including sending the Hulk off to space and introducing Megan Thee Stallion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the more interesting things about the series is the reintroduction of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky / Abomination. Roth previously made a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and had a major role in The Incredible Hulk. The actor recently had a discussion with ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak where he praised Marvel and even mentioned Deadpool.

"I saw on the first day I saw Tatiana who's amazing and Mark Ruffalo working together behind the scenes and in front of the camera. I realized, 'Oh, this is going to be fun.' And then it began and it's at time, it is difficult because you have to hit certain points, but they did let me play. They let me improvise and play around as we move forward. And I think you'll see evidence of that in later episodes."

Roth went on to praise She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany for her work on the set of the series. "They sent me a huge sack of a binder of what she was and I read through some of it and it's great stuff. I think what Tatiana, from what I saw on set, what she's done is quite remarkable. And what I know of her journey through this show, I think will surprise and delight the audience. I mean, I really do."

"Well, I was not. I think I've always tackled humor and I think that's always been a theme with them despite the world calamities that they play around with. There's always humor and really... This all started with the Ironman humor. The reason that worked was what Robert Downey did and Favreau and those guys, how they played around with that line. And then if you jump forward, the clearest successful case of that is Deadpool. Deadpool is amazing and the R-rated comedy, Marvel Universe, whatever the hell it... I don't know what these things are, but what Ryan Reynolds did is astounding, I think. It's brilliant. I travel with it. I have those on my little iPad when I'm on a plane, or something." The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star added.

The most recent Disney+ series is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series recently went through some controversy over how the titular character's visual effects looked. The series was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and fans tore the look apart. With the series so close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are spoke on fan outrage. During the TCA's, Gao, Coiro, and Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.

"In terms of the CGI being critiqued, I think that has to do with our culture's belief in its ownership of women's bodies," Coiro said. "I think a lot of the critique comes from feeling like they're able to tear apart the CGI woman. There's a lot of talk about about her body type and we based it on Olympian athletes and not bodybuilders. But I think if we had gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it's very hard to win when you make women's bodies."

"This is a massive undertaking to have a show where the main character is CG," the head writer says. "It's terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and and feel that the workload is too massive. I think everybody on this panel is stands in solidarity with all workers. We stand in solidarity with what they say the truth is," Coiro who directed episodes of the series continued. "We work with them, but we're not behind the scenes on these long nights and days. If they're feeling pressure we stand with them and we listen to them."

"I feel incredibly deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work. Obviously, much quicker than probably should be given to them in terms of like churning these things out. We have to like be super conscious of the work conditions which aren't always optimal." Maslany added.

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming exclusively on Disney+!

What do you think about his comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!