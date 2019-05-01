Todd McFarlane Shares His Version of Thanos From Avengers: Endgame

Todd McFarlane is a fan favorite artist for a reason, and though he doesn’t do much work with Marvel Comics these days he does show off his version of Marvel favorites from time to time. His latest sketch features Marvel Studios’ Mad Titan Thanos, and you definitely won’t forget it anytime soon. The sketch features Thanos holding his Infinity Gauntlet, though you don’t see the whole Gauntlet. The sketch focuses in on Thanos’ face, shoulders, and upper torso, and there’s an impressive amount of detail in his eyes and overall expression.

The sketch seems like it was done just for fun, as McFarlane seems as captured by Endgame fever as everyone else is at the moment. McFarlane posted the sketch with the caption “DID YOU SURVIVE THE SNAP!? #endgame #Avengers #Thanos.” You can check out the sketch for yourself in the photo below.

While fans won’t get to see McFarlane take on a Thanos comic series, at least that we know of, he will be making DC fans happy thanks to his new partnership between McFarlane Toys and DC. The two have entered a partnership that kicks off in 2020 and will feature a series of heavily articulated figures that McFarlane is well known for. He recently teased what’s to come in a Facebook Live.

“Let’s look at some of the categories we’re going to do,” McFarlane said. “We’re going to do movies. We’re going to do TV. We’re gonna do comic book versions. We’re gonna do animated versions. We’ll do the core toy line and then maybe even some video game stuff. So that gives us a wide range so that in any character you can think of, whether it’s Flash, I can do a version of each one of those. I can do TV, I can do movie, I can do comic book, I can do regular toy line Flash, animated Flash, video game Flash, so if you like Flash we’ll be able to do a big wide range of it.”

As for Thanos, he won’t be part of that DC line, though Hasbro does currently feature the Mad Titan as part of their most recent Marvel Legends line, which has Thanos as the build-a-figure.

You can check out the full description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

