Tom Hiddleston Talks Loki Season 2 | Phase Zero Spotlight

Following the Season 2 finale of Loki, Tom Hiddleston joined the Phase Zero podcast for an exclusive interview about his time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having joined the franchise in 2009 when he began working on 2010's Thor movie, Hiddleston has since portrayed Loki in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and two seasons of Loki. Now, after teasing his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have reached a conclusion, Hiddleston is opening up about his past, present, and future in the role on ComicBook.com's Marvel show.

The interview sees Hiddleston open up about a number of topics. Starting with his improvisation of the callback to 2010's Thor for his final line in the Loki Season 2 finale, the interview covers topics like a reunion with Thor, a possible meeting with Deadpool, a message for fans after the reception of Loki Season 2, and whether or not he will be returning to the role. The interview released on Tuesday is available now on all major podcast platforms and on the Phase Zero channel.

"I never take for granted that anyone in your audience is going to be a guarantee that people are going to be interested in what I think what I'm doing," Hiddleston said. "And I have been so honored by the way that the audience has taken Loki into their imaginations for this length of time. And I know Loki means so much to so many for different reasons, and just carrying the torch for the time that I have has been an absolute honor and I'm so grateful to you. Thank you."

Phase Zero's Spotlight episode with Tom Hiddleston can be watched in its entirety in the video above. Links to Phase Zero can be found below:

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 3,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!