Tom Hiddleston Supports Bisexual Loki

The second season of Loki just began production in London and will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. The first season of the show was a hit among audiences and critics alike, earning a 92% critics score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. There were a lot of exciting moments in the show's first season, including the reveal that Loki is bisexual. During a recent chat with Lily James for Variety's "Actors on Actors," Hiddleston talked about his character's coming out.

"Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality," Hiddleston told James when she brought up Loki's sexuality. "It's a very ancient part of the character and I think I thought about it ... It hadn't emerged in the stories we've told. And I was really pleased and privileged, actually, that it came up in the series."

Hiddleston added, "It's a small step. There's so much more to do. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in. So it was an honor to bring that up. It was really important to me. It was really important to [director] Kate Herron and [showrunner] Michael Waldron, and I'm pleased that we could bring it into our story."

Last month, Hiddleston also spoke to The Guardian about Loki's big reveal.

"I was just really honored to be asked. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn't lose the bits that people loved while doing something new," Hiddleston revealed. "I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there's further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us."

One big question about Loki's second season will be whether or not Jonathan Majors appears. The actor is playing Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is confirmed to play a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He first debuted in Loki Season 1 as a variant of Kang, known as He Who Remains.

