Tom Hiddleston Was Terrified Making First ‘Avengers’ Film

With the massive success of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and the eager anticipation for the upcoming Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, it’s easy to forget that there was once a time when the success of the Marvel studio films wasn’t guaranteed. Back in the early days of the MCU, the films were a big risk, and it’s something that Loki actor Tom Hiddleston remembers very well.

During a panel at ACE Comic Con this past weekend, Hiddleston spoke about how the MCU has grown and changed over the years and reflected on what it was like being part of the very first Avengers film, especially how it “terrified” him.

“I remember being terrified making the first Avengers film, because it wasn’t a given that it was going to work,” Hiddleston said. “It only worked based on how hard we worked to make it work if that makes any sense.”

The cast clearly put in a lot of hard work because that first Avengers movie was a huge hit. Hiddleston would go on to play Loki several more times culminating in the character’s emotional death in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War. However, that character death has been hotly debated among fans, something that Hiddleston himself addressed to an extent at ACE.

“They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

Asked by his Avengers 4 co-star Elizabeth Olsen if he was aware of that detail, Hiddleston admitted he wasn’t. Then, mulling over how to answer, Hiddleston said simply: “Your guess is as good as mine.”

Hiddleston has previously said that Loki’s death redeems the character and also kicks Infinity War off on a note of seriousness when it comes to Thanos.

“When I came to shoot the scene in Infinity War, I think it’s very powerful he calls himself an Odinson, and that closes the whole journey of Loki and what he can do,” Hiddleston said during a previous convention appearance over the summer. “[Loki’s death] set the stakes up emotionally. It takes the stakes up dramatically. You know that Thanos is someone who’s more dangerous than anyone we’ve seen before.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.