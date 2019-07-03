Tom Holland Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Spider-Man: Far From Home Stunt

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hit theaters yesterday, which means the film’s cast have been busy doing interviews and posting various content from or about the movie on social media. The latest post comes from Tom Holland, who is best known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of a stunt he performs in the movie, and it’s quite intense.

View this post on Instagram Spiderman far from home hitting theatres like… A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jul 1, 2019 at 8:18pm PDT

“Spiderman far from home hitting theatres like…,” Holland captioned the post.

“Bro, I f***ing smashed that,” he exclaims in the video.

Many people commented on the post, including Holland’s dad.

“It’s the ‘Bro’ I object to,” @dommoholland joked.

“Damn I felt that,” @kylekrieger added.

“Love to see you doing your own stunts in that shot, looks like so much fun!,” @zachking replied.

“So proud of you spidey!! I thought the movie was amazing!! Great job!!,” Avengers: Endgame star, @lexi_rabe, commented.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.